DECATUR — James Edward “Pa” Strack, 72, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Mr. Strack was a wonderful husband and father, and a proud grandfather. He was a hardworking man and very selfless. Mr. Strack was always giving and never asking. His family collectively described him as “Superman” and said that he has a beautiful soul. Mr. Strack retired from the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant after 20 years of service. His sense of humor, quick wit, and stories will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Mr. Strack is survived by his wife, Nancy Strack; children, Michelle Strack, Sharon Leary (Robert), Shannon Simpson (Roger) and Michael Riznyk (Katie); grandchildren, James Reed, Jerry Reed, Christopher Leary, Chyler Leary, Amber Strack, Newt Whitworth, Lora Bennett (Chase) and Richard Riznyk and five great-grandchildren.
