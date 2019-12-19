LOGAN — On Monday, December 17, 2019, James Edward Terry, Sr., age 75, passed away surrounded by family.
Ed greatly valued and enjoyed the many friends he made over the years as a street rodder and model airplane enthusiast, hobbies he loved that kept him busy in his retirement.
He is survived by his children, Susan (Brian) Miller, Paige (John) Morris, Allison (Jack) Livesay and Jamie; also grandchildren, Joshua, Brett, Thomas, Peter, Matthew and Katherine.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
