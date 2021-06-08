SOMERVILLE — Mr. James Everett McGhee passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at his residence in Somerville, AL at the age of 89. He was born on December 28, 1932 to Walter Scott McGhee and Annie Mae Bishop McGhee in Priceville, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carolyn Bracken.
Survivors include his three daughters, Melissa Renee McGhee, Marlene Thompson and Jamie McGhee; two grandchildren, Christopher McGhee (Jessica) and Tory Thompson; two great-grandchildren, Gracie McGhee and Bradley McGhee. Mr. McGhee will be missed by Myrle McGhee Waddell.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
