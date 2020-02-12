DECATUR — Funeral Mass for James Ewell Duncan, age 54, of Decatur will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Charles Merrill officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Duncan, who died Monday, February 10, 2020, at his residence, was born October 5, 1965, in Decatur, to Clement Raymond Duncan and Betty Jane Barnett Duncan McGranahan. He was preceded in death by his parents and second father, Edgar McGranahan, and sister-in-law, Patt Pannier. Mr. Duncan was a former co-owner and operator of Westmeade Pharmacy and Med-Surg Pharmacy.
He is survived by four brothers, Ray Duncan (Lynn) of Alpharetta, GA, John Duncan (Wanda) of Decatur, David Duncan (Debbie) of Decatur and Roger McGranahan (Brenda) of Buford, GA; two sisters, Nancy Duncan and Jessica Mangum (George), both of Decatur; one stepbrother, Jim Pannier of Priceville; one stepsister, Kathy Vassar (John) of Decatur; several nephews and nieces; and several great-nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church Building Fund, 3910 Spring Avenue, S.W., Decatur, AL 35603.
