HARTSELLE — A Memorial Visitation for James (Jimmy) Fisher, 64, will be Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Fisher died on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his niece’s residence. He was born December 25, 1956, in Niagara County, New York, to Norman John Fisher and Lady Mae Peden Fisher. He was employed as a Mechanic at the Midway Auto Auction, prior to his passing. He loved his dogs, going to Dog Days Flea Market, yard sales and tinkering with bicycles. Most of all he loved being with his family.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Rose Fisher; his parents; brothers, Billy John Fisher, Raymond “Ringo” Fisher, and Robert “Bobby” Fisher.
Survivors include son, David; daughters, Julie and Tabotha “TabTab”; stepdaughters, Jennifer West (Tim) and Bobby Sue Borden; brothers, Paul Fisher (Tommie) and Norman Fisher; sister, Mary Ann Hembree; grandchildren, Michael Burgett (Hanna), Dakota West (Alisha), Hershel West, Sierra West, Jacob Borden, Joseph Borden, Jeremiah Borden, and Jonah Borden; great grandchildren, Landon Burgett, Aurther Burgett, Anthony West, and Emory Borden; nieces, Tabotha Reed (Scott), Terra Fisher, Roberta Fisher and Linda Fisher; nephews, Kristopher Hembree, Richard Paul Fisher and Tony Hembree; and a host of great nieces and great nephews; and sister-in-laws, Tarian Kirby Fisher and Linda Wolf.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.