ATHENS — A Celebration of Life Graveside Service for James Gill, Jr., 61 of Athens, Alabama, was noon Friday, November 27, 2020, at Houston Cemetery in Tanner, AL, with the Reverend Dr. Clarence Johnson officiating. Reynolds Funeral Home directing.
James was born to James Gill Sr. and Mae Willie Derrick Gill on September 8, 1959. He was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, and a godson (Eric Goble).
James was employed by Saputo in Decatur, AL. He also volunteered as a coach at his alma mater, Clements High School, and at East Limestone High School. James served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1993. In 2009, he served a tour of duty in Kuwait.
James was a faithful member of Poplar Creek Missionary Baptist Church; he served as a deacon, youth director, Mass Choir and served as president of the Brotherhood Male Chorus, and he also taught Sunday school. James is best known for his melodious voice. His singing has blessed many in Limestone County and surrounding areas. He has performed with several singing groups, including the Gill Family. He never hesitated to use his gift to bless God’s people.
On June 23, 1984, James was united in Holy Matrimony to the former Karen Petty. He is the father of two: JaJuan Antinez Rogers, Gadsden, AL, and Brandi Nicole Decatur (Mario), Athens, AL.
In addition to his wife and children, James leaves the following to cherish his memory: A loving and handsome grandson, Braylen James Gill, who he adored and affectionately called “Boggie Man”; a godson, Dedrick Stinnett, Athens, AL; seven siblings: Agnes Stewart, Nashville, TN; Carrie Peterson, Louisville, KY; Robert Stuart, Jefferson, IN; Frank Derrick (Sheila), Louisville, KY; Garry Gill (Deborah), Decatur, AL; Barbara Gill, Nashville, TN; and L.C. Gill, Athens, AL; one aunt, Quincy Gill, Louisville, KY; a loving mother-in-law, Edith Ruth Petty, Athens, AL. James’s brothers and sisters-in law will miss him dearly: Brenda Bass (David), Decatur, AL; Noella Villaverde (Mark), Warrick, NY; Sarah Townsend (Tim), Tanner, AL; Bernice Cain (Greg), Athens, AL; Wanda Cain (Brian), Harvest, AL; Charles Petty (Vanessa), Athens, AL; Linda Rice (Bobby), Athens, AL; and Stephanie Johnson, Madison, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, neighbors, co-workers, musicians, singers, and friends to cherish his memory.
