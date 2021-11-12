DECATUR — James Goff, 49, passed on at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday October 26, 2021 at his home in Decatur, AL. James was born October 29, 1971 in Pontiac, IL to Bobby Goff and Phyllis Donaldson.
Survivors include his wife, Tammara Goff; two sons, Alan and Dustin Goff of Illinois; three daughters, Alyssa Goff of Illinois, Lexie and Kadee Goff of Missouri; one brother, Robert Goff; five half siblings, Richard and Thomas Goff of Illinois, Steven Goff of Pennsylvania, Barbara Westphale of Florida and Michelle Paranto of Illinois.
James loved to spend time with his wife, his two dogs Max and Kylo, and his kids.James really loved to weld. He would always say I’m building the world. James was a Millwright/Welder who loved to weld and was always working. If he wasn’t spending time with loved ones he would always sit by the fire and listen to music. The song Traveling man is one of his favorite songs. James also loved to mess with people just to see their reaction. James loved helping people. James had a kind soul and a heart of gold. James will be forever loved and greatly missed.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
