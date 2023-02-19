ANDALUSIA — James Gordon “Jim” Hutto went home to be with our Lord on February 11, 2023, surrounded by his wife and boys. Jim was born and raised in Andalusia by his parents, Margaret and Perry Hutto and his grandparents, Trudy and Irvin Alford. He was a proud graduate of Andalusia High School’s class of 1965, the best alive. He met, chased, and married the love of his life, Helen Wiggins Hutto, in 1969, and never looked back. Jim had five jobs in his life: record store clerk, where he wore out every Beach Boys vinyl in stock; front desk associate at the Andalusia Key Motel, where he spied on every local politician’s secret life; high school teacher, where he would later compare himself to the lead character of “Welcome Back Kotter,” college administrator, where he advocated the importance of an education for every person; and finally, his favorite job, the father of Jason and Wesley Hutto, where he enjoyed every game of catch, every beach trip, warming the stands of every basketball, baseball, and soccer game, telling stories about, writing jokes for, watching movies with, and singing them to sleep with Three Dog Night’s Joy to the World. He was proudest of this last role, and we cannot love him more for it.

