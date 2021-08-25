TRINITY
Funeral for James H. “Jimmy” Moore, Jr., 84, of Trinity will be held on Thursday August 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Ridout’s-Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Steve Caudle officiating and burial in Midway Memorial Gardens. The family will have an hour of visitation prior to the service.
Mr. Moore passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born on August 30, 1936 in Lawrence County to James Harvey Moore Sr. and Lillian Christine Moore. He was a retired truck driver.He served as a deacon at Trinity Baptist Church and loved The Lord and his family with all of his Heart.
Survived by his wife, Lennie Bolton Moore; son, Charles H. Moore and wife, Robin; daughters, Karen Moore Sears and husband, Charles and Ginger Moore Hightower and husband, Mike; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Kay Terry and husband, Danny, and Ronnie Fay Emrico.
Pallbearers will be family and Gabe Hick, Alex Hicks.
