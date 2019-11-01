DECATUR — Funeral for James H. Rogers, 67, of Decatur will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Redemptoin Baptist Church, 2300 Gordon Terry Parkway with Reverend Mike Price officiating. Food and fellowship to follow at the church.
Mr. Rogers passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his residence, after a long bout with kidney cancer. At his side were Leanna Rogers; son, Heath Garner; daughter-in-law, Angie Garner and grandson, Cody Garner. He wsa born on January 6, 1952, in Morgan County to Glenn and Helen Rogers. He was a former Highly Decorated Decatur City Police officer and a commercial fisherman. He was a U.S. Army veteran stationed in Korea and was an M.P. at Redstone Arsenal.
Mr. Rogers was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Rogers; his mother, Helen Rogers; oldest brother, Johnny Rogers; son, Tommy Lee Garner and nephew, Chad Collier.
Survivors include wife and faithful companion of 36 years, Leanna Rogers; three sons, Sean Rogers (mother, Ellen Nance) of Decatur, Heath B. Garner (Angie Garner) of Hillsboro and Troy Garner (Wendy Garner) of Moulton; one brother, William Rogers (Linda Rogers); two sisters, Jean Sandlin (Wayne Sandlin) and Nina Collier; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews, all of whom Loved him Dearly.
