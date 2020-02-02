HARTSELLE — Funeral Service for James Herschell “Nump” Martin, 94 of Hartselle, will be Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve McCurry and Eddie Turrentine officiating and burial in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from noon-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Martin died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday January 31, 2020. He was born in Morgan County on April 21, 1925 to Ishmael Elmer Martin and Savannah Lanier Martin. He was a WWII Veteran serving in the Pacific Theater as a member of the U.S. Army. He then worked with McDonald-Douglas in Tulsa, Oklahoma, followed by starting his career with Mission Command in 1954 which became NASA where he served until retirement in 1985. He was friends with all the Astronauts and loved training them in operation of the spacesuits of the Apollo and Shuttle programs. He was an avid fan of Alabama football, basketball and the Atlanta Braves. He loved his wife, Roberta Turrentine Martin, who preceded him in death, his children, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren. He was a member and lifelong attendee of Basham Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Wallace and Ishmael (Pee Wee) Martin; and sisters, Zola Mae Legg, Clara Faye Vail, Imogene Wise, Lola Pearl Ferrel, and Geneva Morris.
Survivors include daughter, Robin Martin (Terry) McKay; son, James “Jimmy” Herschell Martin Jr.; eight grandchildren; Maranda Brown Gray (Shaun), Christopher Scott Brown (Carlissa), Derek Heath Brown (Jacklynn), Kristan Martin Browning (LJ), Jamie Martin Lyle (Ryan), Amanda McKay Collins (Brian), Audra McKay Prater, and Andrew Weston McKay (Maranda); 20 great grandchildren, Bailey, Jordan, Millie Grace, Jackson, Luke, Zoie, Zanna, Zimeri, Zadie, Gabriel, Lucas, Landon, Braxton, Brian, Colin, Samantha, Tyler, Chloe, Hayden, and Owen; and two great-great grandchildren, Mckenzie and Hunter.
Pallbearers will be L. J. Browning, Ryan Lyle, Derek Brown, Danny Turrentine, Andrew McKay, and Luke McKay. Great grandsons will be Honorary Pallbearers.
Special Thanks to Amanda and Penny at Hospice of the Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Gideons.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.