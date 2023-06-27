DECATUR — Funeral for James “Hoppy” Hoskins, 90, of Decatur, will be Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 2 PM at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Royce Teague officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be today, June 27, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Shelton Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Sports on TV, Radio: June 27, 2023
- A portion of East Moulton Street closed to assemble crane
- Teammates remember Decatur High football star Josh ‘JT’ Turner: 'We were like his brothers'
- Triple-digit temperatures on the way this week
- DeSantis unveils an aggressive immigration and border security policy that largely mirrors Trump's
- 3M reaches $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of water systems with 'forever chemicals'
- The Supreme Court's biggest decisions are coming. Here's what they could say
- ULA announces fixes needed before 1st Vulcan Centaur launch
Most Read
Articles
- Sheriff: 8 arrested in drug bust in Southwest Decatur
- Rewind into the Past: Decatur man's 8,000 VHS collection includes home videos he works to get back to owners
- Austin’s Javan Johnson signs with NBA's Golden State Warriors
- Police: Juveniles injured in accidental shootings at Wilson Morgan Park
- After three years of construction, new West Morgan High about to open
- Judge Horton’s historic house is ready to be moved to Decatur, but timing uncertain
- Roadwork, utilities ramp up as First Solar construction progresses
- Incentives approved for Bank Street and Point Mallard Parkway developments
- Police: Man threatened to blow up Decatur hotel, shoot staff and guests
- Sheriff: Hartselle man held woman captive for three days
Images
Videos
Commented
- Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president (3)
- Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says (2)
- Decatur police chief graduates from FBI National Academy (2)
- An estimated 30,000 attend growing Jubilee at Point Mallard (2)
- Distracted driving bill signed into law (1)
- Athens council's cannabis vote not rescinded (1)
- Does the city of Decatur do an adequate job of paving city streets? (1)
- Dorothy Nell Marsh (1)
- Keep Cool: Escape north Alabama’s summer heat with cool retreats (1)
- New $700,000 HVAC systems among improvements at Princess Theatre (1)
- After three years of construction, new West Morgan High about to open (1)
- Bank Street Station project picks up steam (1)
- Will you use the new overpass to cross over Alabama 20 in the next three months? (1)
- John M. Crisp: How does your favorite presidential candidate feel about hitting children? (1)
- Demolition of former Decatur Country Club building underway (1)
- Experts predict stable gas prices for summer travel (1)
- Police: Juveniles injured in accidental shootings at Wilson Morgan Park (1)
- 'Union': Alabama filmmaker to screen Civil War-era movie at the Princess (1)
- Prep football: New challenges for West Morgan (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.