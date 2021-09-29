HARTSELLE — Funeral service for James Hulain Stephenson, 76, will be Friday, October 1, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Paul Cheshier officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mr. Stephenson died on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born January 8, 1945, in Lawrence County to Herman S. Stephenson and Annie M. Holt Stephenson. He was a truck driver prior to retiring, loved his family dearly and enjoyed life with his numerous friends and family. He loved to fish, was very kindhearted and caring, was very funny and knew how to fix anything. He was a devoted husband married to the loved of his life for 56 years. Mr. Stephenson was a wonderful friend, a cherished husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be truly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Franklin Stephenson and two sisters, Madine Hale and Elizabeth Stephenson.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Diane Clemons Stephenson; son, James Ray Stephenson (Shantel); daughter, Tammy Ann Stephenson Hannah (Larry); sisters, Geraldine Legg and Shirley Garlen (William); sister-in-law, Edna Stephenson; five grandchildren, Tiffany Hannah Gross (Chris), Christopher Stephenson, Kristen Hannah Wunch (Justin), Zachary Stephenson, Joshua James Hinds Hannah; and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
