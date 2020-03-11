DECATUR — James Ira Carr, 75, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. A visitation for Mr. Carr will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home with Brother O.D. Bowling officiating. He will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
James was a witty, strong-willed man and passed this trait along to his children. He was a die-hard Alabama fan, and he had a true love and admiration for Bear Bryant. James adored his grandchildren; some of his best times were spent with them in Panama City Beach. He loved and cherished his wife, Marion with whom he shared a special bond. He enjoyed boating, golfing, seafood, and the coast. James owned many businesses throughout his life and was a success at everything he ever did. His family describes him as one of the hardest working people they knew. He knew the importance of hard work and passed this valuable trait along to his children as well. He was an amazing and generous brother. His family could always depend on him no matter the circumstance. His support and presence will truly be missed.
James is survived by his wife, Marion; children, Jimmy Carr (Susan) of Panama City Beach, FL, Tammy Bollhoefer (Marc) of Melbourne, FL, and Stacie Buda of Tallahassee, FL; stepchildren, Lori Bryant, Matthew Palma (Misty) and Richard Palma, all of Decatur, AL; grandchildren, Stephen, Daniel, Cristina, Jonathan, Brandon, Billy, Bobby, Bryce, Brayden, Luke, Vinny, Riley, Lincoln, Jackson and Haiden; great-grandchildren, Lee, Madalyn, Ella, Piper, Jackson, Daisy, Cadence, Creed and Memphis; sisters, Maxine Guyse (James) of Decatur, AL, Marie Allen (Windell) of Decatur, AL, Carolyn Miller (Don) of Dora, AL, Lynn Corbin (Alan) of Pulaski, TN, and Susan Johnson of Decatur, AL.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Bell Johnson; stepfather, Floyd Johnson; sister, Elizabeth Mizell, and brother, Floyd Johnson Jr.
Pallbearers will be Stephen, Daniel, Jonathan, Brandon, Billy, Bobby and Bryce. Honorary Pallbearers will be Houston Harris, Lee Carver, Richard Sharp and Windell Allen.
