DECATUR — Funeral service for James “Jim B.” Crawley, Jr., 77, will be Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Steadman Livingston officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Crawley died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Hospice Family Care. He was born May 21, 1944, in Lebanon, Kentucky to James Bruce Crawley, Sr. and Elizabeth Perkins Crawley. Mr. Crawley grew up in Campbellsville, Kentucky and graduated from Western Kentucky University where he played in the band. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching all of his grandchildren play ball. Besides his family, he also loved music. He was band director at Brewer High School for 20 years and then taught music at Calhoun Community College. He truly enjoyed teaching young people music and sharing his passion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James B. Sr. and Elizabeth Crawley.
Survivors include son, Bruce Crawley (Kim); daughter, Michele Moore; grandchildren, Morgan Whitt, (Todd), Alex Livingston (Chandler), Cole Crawley, Abby Moore and Grace Crawley; great-grandchildren, Addy Grace, Townes and Maggie Mae Whitt and England Livingston; and sister, Janie Crawley Killian.
Pallbearers will be Philip Davis, Eric Davis , Chandler Livingston, Todd Whitt, Bruce Crawley and Cole Crawley.
