ATHENS — On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, James “Jim” G. Burden Sr., 79, of Athens, AL, passed away at his home surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer.
Jim was a longtime businessman and a member of Lindsay Lane Baptist Church in Athens, AL. He is survived by his wife, Jo Davis Burden of 58 years; his son, James G Burden Jr. (Kathy); his daughter, Jo Burden Beasley (Marc); five grandchildren, Krystal Burden Hays (Justin), Cody Beasley (Jessica), Heather Burden Poppell (Jonathan), Kayla Beasley McCravy (Tommy), Jamie Beasley Walter (Easton); six great-grandchildren; two sisters; four brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a graveside service at 2:00 PM at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur, AL. His brother-in-law, George Ratcliff, will be officiating.
