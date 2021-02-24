HUNTSVILLE — James “Jim” Douglas Gregory, Sr. passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 after a brief illness with cancer. Jim was born September 30, 1930 in Englewood, Tennessee. As the only child, Jim was lovingly raised and doted on by his mother, aunt, and grandmother. He had a happy childhood in Englewood, a little town between the Louisville and Nashville rail lines. It was very exciting for Jim, as his grandfather was a train conductor and the rail line passed behind his house every day. Everyone knew and liked Jim. He graduated Valedictorian from Englewood High School and received his B.S. in Agriculture from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute (Tennessee Tech). After college, Jim spent two years in the US Army before pursuing his profession in Agriculture in Dalton, Georgia. It is there in Dalton he met the love of his life, Marion Jeanette Grant, and they married in 1955. Marion and Jim drove straight from their honeymoon to start their new life in Huntsville where he had just accepted a position with Feaster Agriculture. Huntsville was an up and coming city in the 1950s and Jim soon joined the Department of Army Defense. Earning an MBA, he held various positions in Procurement and Contracts. Jim retired early in 1984 as the Chief of the Contract Post Division.
Married for 61 years, Jim and Marion raised three children together: daughter, Amanda Gregory of Tullahoma TN, sons, James Douglas “Doug” Gregory Jr. (Lori) of Huntsville and Richard Gregory (Charlotte) of Decatur, AL. Marion and Jim loved Huntsville and their home on Monte Sano. They were members of Monte Sano Civic Association, Burritt Museum and Huntsville Botanical Garden. Marion and Jim were avid dancers belonging to the Mountaineers Square Dance Club and the Hill Top dancers. They were Charter members of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Their retirement years were spent traveling the U.S. in their motor home. Jim’s hobbies were boating, fishing and “tinkering” around at their lake home. He loved playing cards, particularly Bridge, and enjoyed his weekly Poker buddies in his retirement years.
Such a kind and Christian man, Jim will be missed by his family including his loving grandchildren, James Douglas III (Trey), and Sarah Lauren Gregory Page (Zack) of Huntsville, Caroline, Mary Elizabeth (Meg) and Emily Gregory of Decatur, AL; and great- grandsons, Zachary David and Dalton Rhodes Page of Huntsville. There are so many fond memories and stories of fun days spent at the lake and several family cruises with their Gammy and D.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Marion, and his parents, Mary Sue Shadden Gregory and Norman Gregory, and his grandson, Grant Gregory.
The family would like to thank a very special caregiver, Lissa Burton-Wingo and Hospice Family Care.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, February 24th at Laughlin Service Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are very welcomed to the charity of your choice, Burritt Museum or Young Life of Decatur/Morgan County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.