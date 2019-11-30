ATHENS — James “Jim” Errol Ladner, a loving husband, father and grandfather passed away November 26th at the age of 81.
Jim was born in Hattiesburg, MS. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi where he graduated with honors with a degree in math and physics and played on the collegiate tennis team. While attending college, he also met the love of his life and best friend, Liz. They were married for 59 years.
Jim and his family ended up in Huntsville where he worked for NASA for 30 years. He worked on several projects including Apollo, Skylab and Hubble.
After retiring, Jim was a Learn to Read instructor and active with the Red Cross Disaster Relief. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Athens. Jim enjoyed living on the river, gardening, camping, photography and reading. He loved his wife and family most of all.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, D.L. and Robbie Ladner; siblings, Delmas Ladner and Betty Anne Toney; and son, Mike Ladner.
Jim is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ladner; children, Kenny (Kellie) Ladner and Donna (Lesley) Jones; grandchildren, Jacob (Erika) Ladner, Andy (Megan) Ladner, Chris (Lainee) Oliver, Ashleigh (Greg) Stephens, Chad (Laura) Oliver, Braden (Kristin) Ladner, Macy Ladner, Aaron Ladner, Clay Oliver, Nathan Ladner and Raleigh Ladner; six great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at McConnell Funeral Home in Athens at 10 a.m. today, November 30th with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.
