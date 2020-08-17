HARTSELLE — Memorial Service for James “Jim” Robert Compton, 78 of Hartselle will be Tuesday August 18, 2020 at 6 p.m., at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church, with Father Victor officiating with the cremains being interred in the Annunciation Catholic Church Columbariam and Peck Funeral Home directing. Mr. Compton passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Mr. Compton was born on January 11, 1942 in Decatur, AL, to Robert Louie Compton and Sarah Thornhill Compton. He Graduated from Morgan County High School in Hartselle, AL in 1960. He served in the United States Navy from 1960-1964. Mr. Compton was shipped to Rota Spain and served in a Reconnaissance Squadron (UQ-2) for three years. While assigned to the UQ-2, he was deployed to Key West, FL during the Cuba Crisis, and flew as an ECM Operator and served as an Aviation Electronic Tech. He was an ATR 2-(E-5) Petty Officer 2nd Class. He worked on the Electronic Components of the Saturn V while working at Boeing, later working in the late 1960’s as an electronic Service Tech and senior system analyst.
Mr. Compton retired from Champion Paper International in 1989, and later received a second retirement from Weyerhauser Paper Company.
He was Preceded in death by his beloved Brother, Raymond “Ray” Compton.
The Family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choosing in honor of the Memory of Jim Compton.
Survivors include wife, Nancy Compton; sister, Flo “Sissy” Teal; three daughters, Sarah Compton Hembree (John), Philomena Compton, and Adrianne Compton; two grandchildren, Perrin Jones, and Scarlett Jones.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.