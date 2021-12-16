DECATUR
Funeral service for James “Jimmy” Gann, 73, will be today, December 16, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Gann died on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born March 17, 1948, in Morgan County to Robert Bobby Gann and Betty Jo Teague Gann.
He was a Finance Manager for several Finance Companies for 50 years, prior to his retirement. He loved sports, especially Alabama Football, liked to be in the outdoors fishing and was an avid bird watcher. He enjoyed keeping up with current events and had an unsurpassed wit.
Mr. Gann was married to his wife and love of his life, Gale, for 52 years. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Gale Teague Gann; sister, Janie Hart (John); numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.