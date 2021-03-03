ATHENS — James “Jimmy” M. Newby, Jr., 75 of Athens, passed away on Saturday, February 27th, 2021 at Huntsville Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Mr. Newby was born on April 21, 1945 to James M. Newby, Sr., and Martha Allen Newby.
Mr. Newby is survived by his wife, Martha Newby; daughter, Leigh Anne Toone (Shane); sons, James Newby (Lindsay), John Newby (Monica); grandchildren, Emma, Grace, James Jr., and Caroline Newby, Cora and Paisley Toone, Jack and Isbella Newby; brother, Jerry Newby (Diane); sister, Susan Ming (Bill); and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, March 4th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Sardis Springs Baptist Church with Tim Keenum and Jack Bailey officiating and Limestone Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Sardis Springs Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Justin Crow, Jerry Allen Newby, James Michael Newby, Jr., Shane Toone, Bussy Smith, and Chuck Vessel. Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Vessel, Lucian McCormick, Jimmy Butler, Jimmy Bailey, Gideon Flanagan, Chuck Moore, David Dollar, and John Curtis.
