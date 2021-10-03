DECATUR — James Kelvin McClellan of Decatur, passed away suddenly on September 28, 2021. James was born in Essex County, New York on August 21, 1945 to Roger McClellan and Eloise (Mayo) McClellan.
James was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert McClellan (Anita) and grandson, Gregory McClellan. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Sue McClellan; daughters, Susan Marie Grachanin (Robert) and Mary Jane Dutton (Jerry); brother, David McClellan (Ruth) and sister, Wendy McClellan.
Jim was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He spent many happy times in the woods scouting turkey and deer. Jim loved to read, especially historical novels and hunting books. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Memorials may be made in Jim’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
