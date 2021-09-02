DANVILLE — A Memorial service for James L. “Jimmy” Glenn, Jr., 55, will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tom Lewis officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Glenn passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 4, 1966, in Morgan County to James Louie Glenn, Sr. and Shelby Ann Blackwood Glenn. He was employed by Pilgrim’s Pride as a Hatchery Manager, prior to his passing. Jimmy loved his family with all of his heart and cared for his friends deeply. He enjoyed hunting and had established the On-Point Hunting Club, he raised quail and pheasants and loved his bird dogs. He was a veteran who served in the United States Army Special Forces.
Jimmy was a caring son, father, grandfather and brother.
Survivors include son, James Alexander Glenn (Kelley), Nashville, TN; daughter, Polly Glenn Overdear (Dylon), Hartselle, AL; parents, Jim and Shelby Glenn, Danville, AL; sister, Robin Glenn McCutcheon (Dr. Mike), Decatur, AL; grandchild, Wilder Overdear.
