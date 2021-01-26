DECATUR — Funeral service for James Lamar “Buddy” Waits, 78, of Decatur will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bobby Newman officiating. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Waits, who was born August 2, 1942 in Moulton, Alabama to James Anderson Waits and Lennie Elsie Lackey Waits, died on January 25, 2021 at The Sanctuary at the Woodlands in Cullman. He was a big Auburn Tigers football fan, enjoyed old Western movies and old Country Music. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and four sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Waits, a son, Toney Waits (Nicole), all of Decatur; a daughter, Rebecca Maples of Somerville; four sisters, Polly Nelson (J.P.) and Betty Allen (Donald), all of Decatur, Hellen McBride of Toney and Doris “Tilly” Goree of Huntsville; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
