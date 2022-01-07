HUNTSVILLE — Dr. James ‘Jim’ Lendon Reeder, 92, began his new life in heaven with his Savior on January 3, 2022. He joined his beloved bride, Mary Willis Reeder, who preceded him in death in 2019 after 64 years of marriage. He is survived by his two sons, John Rusk Reeder and Scott Reeder (Laurie), and daughter, Taryn Reeder Warren (Mark). He was known as “PopPop” to five grandchildren, Caroline Reeder Jenkins (Conner), Carter Reeder, Bryn Warren, Kara Warren, and Erin Warren and had just met his first great-grandchild, Rowan Jenkins, in October shortly after he was born. One of his greatest joys in life was to keep up with his children and grandchildren.
Jim was born August 4, 1929, in Sylacauga, Alabama to Mr. and Mrs. Otha Reeder. He graduated from Huntsville High School in 1947 as a proud member of the state champion football team. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1951 and then attended medical school at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Upon completion of medical school, he served in the Navy as a doctor for three years.
Once he completed his service with the Navy, he and his wife, with their two sons in tow, served as missionaries for four years in the Philippines. In time, they returned to the United States and eventually settled first in Birmingham and then in the Huntsville/Decatur area where he practiced dermatology until he was 86 years old. He loved his life’s work as a doctor and cared for his patients deeply which was reflective of his heart to help those in need. His heart for helping others extended well beyond his medical practice as he served in so many capacities in his church throughout his lifetime. He encouraged everyone around him to be the best they could be, and he was his wife’s biggest supporter in all her church and community endeavors. He joined with her to help establish Our Place which is a center that provides support for adults in recovery from mental illness through socialization, peer support and recreation. He found great joy in providing guidance and encouragement to Our Place and the people of Our Place have loved him so well in return. He lived a life of the highest integrity and character and, his generosity and encouragement toward others impacted so many lives.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at First Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Dr. Travis Collins officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in Guntersville City Cemetery. Laughlin Service Funeral Home is directing.
Memorials may be made to Our Place, 205 Max Luther Drive, Huntsville, AL 35811.
