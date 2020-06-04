DECATUR — James Lloyd Perry, age 95, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Monday June 1, 2020. James was born August 20, 1924 in Lexington, AL. James was preceded in death by his wife, Ilean Perry; children, James Arvil Perry, Jeffrey Perry and Amanda Hagood. He is survived by his daughter, Beverly Osborne (Ronny); grandchildren, Brian Hartman, Chris Hartman (Miranda), Kimberly Gibson (James), Bonita Rodkey (Bruce), Maranda Russell, David Perry (Crystal), Melissa Perry, Jeffrey D. Leonard and Christina Hagood (Sean); as well as 16 greatgrandchildren.
Visitation for James will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. James will be Laid to Rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Perry family.
