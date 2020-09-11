DECATUR — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for James Loyd Wallace, Jr., 74, will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hartselle Memory Gardens with Larry Long, Sr. officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be tonight from 7 to 9 at the funeral home.
Mr. Wallace died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Merritt Health in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was born March 18, 1946, in Morgan County to James Loyd Wallace, Sr. and Janie Belle Cowan Wallace. He was employed as the Vice President of Safety and Claims and Risk Management for J.B. Hunt Transport, the largest truckload carrier in the U.S.A. He was a graduate of the Falkville High School Class of 1964. Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother, Joe Robert Wallace.
Survivors include his wife, Andrea Landers Wallace, Decatur, AL; one son, James Leldon Wallace (Teresa), Key West, FL; one brother, Johnie Wallace, Decatur, AL; two sisters, Janet Wallace Woods, Falkville, AL and Joyce Wallace Kirkpatrick (Frankie), Hartselle, AL; one grandson, James Lucas Wallace, Key West, FL; and a host of nieces and nephews.
