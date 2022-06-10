DECATUR
James Martin Printz “Jim” was born December 3, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois. He joined Christ in Heaven in the early morning hours of June 8, 2022. Jim is survived by his wife of 33 years, Vicki McRae Printz. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Grace Printz.
Jim graduated from Upper Iowa University with a degree in English. He transplanted to the South and married Vicki on October 26, 1989, when he gained two stepsons whom he loved as his own.
Jim was a successful businessman, retiring from many years of service with Sonoco Wood Products as a salesman. Jim and his friend, Wesley Holland, founded Trade Signets, Inc. together and successfully ran the company for more than 20 years. He was a loving father to Hunter and Alan as well as grandfather to six grandchildren. Jim’s faith was displayed most in his dedication and service to Grace Community Church where he served as an Elder.
Jim loved the Lord Jesus with all his heart, soul, mind and strength. His family and friends never questioned his faith in Jesus or his love of them. Truly, Jesus said, “Well done, thy good and faithful servant.”
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will begin at 11:00 AM in the chapel of the funeral home. Jim will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request memorials to Grace Community Church of Huntsville.
