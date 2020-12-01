HARTSELLE — Funeral service for James Marvin “Blue” Kent, Jr., will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home with Brother Eric Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Kent died November 30, 2020. He was born June 13, 1971 in Morgan County to James Marvin “Blue” Kent, Sr., and Vera Alta Campbell Kent. Mr. Kent’s love, and passion was playing music. He started playing at the age of four. He played with the Gospel String Quartet and he also played in the No Fences Cowboy Church Band. Mr. Kent was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church.
Survivors include his parents, James and Vera Kent; one brother, Robin Kent (Shanda); nieces, Brooke and Bella Kent.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.