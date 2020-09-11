SOMERVILLE — James was born October 15, 1932 to Arthur and Mildred Matthews, the second of four sons. He was raised on a small farm, just off 6th Avenue in Decatur, AL. Throughout his childhood and formidable years, he was taught the value and necessity of hard work, a rich love of music, an understanding of and respect for the Bible and an enduring faith in Jesus Christ. After graduating from Riverside High School in 1950, he attended Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University), graduating in 1954 with a B.S. Degree in Chemistry. Shortly after graduating, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in Germany with the U.S. Army Chemical Corp. (Smoke Generator Branch) until September of 1956.
In December of that year he began work with THIOKOL Chemical Corp. at Redstone Arsenal, where he worked in solid propellant rocket development (to include the Minute Man Missile Program). In 1963 he left THIOKOL to join the family business - Matthews Machine Company. After retirement from Matthews Industries, he worked as an Engineer/Consultant for Teledyne Brown until his formal retirement.
On July 8, 1967 he married Veronica “Roni” his wife of 53 years. They had two sons and seven grandchildren. He was a good husband, a loving and kind father and in general, a truly honorable man. As my father would often say: “He who shall, so shall he who.” Although he had many occupational accomplishments, his greatest titles were: “Husband,” “Dad” and “Paw Paw.”
It can humbly but accurately be said that he was one of the most moral and honorable men you could ever meet... A good and decent man who will truly be missed! But, we will see him again! Mr. Matthews was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Alfred Matthews.
Visitation for Mr. Matthews was Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and his funeral service was at 10:30 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Burningtree Memorial Gardens and Bro. Reynolds Hall officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Veronica “Roni” E. Matthews; two sons, Steven J. Matthews and Daniel A. Matthews (Solita); two brothers, Ernest Matthews and Ralph Matthews; seven grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Timothy Hall, Michael Waits, Jonathan Moral, Steven Matthews, Daniel Matthews and Michael Matthews.
