HARTSELLE — Funeral service for James Maurice Stephens, age 84, of Hartselle, Alabama will be Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home with the Reverend Frederick “Tripp” Brogdon III officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
James, who passed from this life on May 13, 2020, was born October 31, 1935 to Erbie Stephens and Mamie York Stephens.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Elaine (Cann) Stephens; three children, Maurice Stephens (Wendy) of Atlanta, Georgia, Dianne (Steve) Krell, of Irondale, Alabama and Anita Lynn (Keith) Tolbert of Warrior, Alabama; three stepchildren, Christopher (DeAnn) Warnick of Hartselle, Alabama and Christi Rene’ Warnick (Dr. Michael) Bedell, of Reading, England UK and Dr. Mark Scott (Cleo) Warnick, of Macon, Illinois and two sisters, Jeanette Nixon and Linda (Hobart) Cagle. His grandchild is Alaina (Ryan) Krell Nations. He had eight stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wives, Rubenia (Long) Stephens and Linda (Vest) Stephens and one brother-in-law, James Carl Nixon.
He attended St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Decatur, Alabama. He answered his Country’s call and proudly served a tour of duty in the Army. He was employed 10 years with St. Regis Paper Company, 20 years with Hammermill Paper (International) and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He was also a Member of the American Legion Post No. 15 and a lifetime member of the VFW. He was a volunteer for The Carpenters Cabinet Food Bank in Falkville, Alabama.
Pallbearers are Corey Nixon, Gary Barrett, Daryl Calvert, Ryan Nations, Steve Krell and Keith Tolbert. Honorary Pallbearers will be G.T. Hamilton, John Hale, Michael Nixon and Junior Stover.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Carpenter’s Cabinet Food Bank, P.O. Box 313, Holly Pond, AL 35058 or Hospice of the Valley, P.O. Box 2745, 240 Johnston Street SE, Decatur, AL 35602.
Peck Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements and burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery in the Upshaw community.
