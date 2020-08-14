MOULTON — James McCoy Stokes, “Daddy O,” died August 12, 2020. Graveside service will be Saturday, August 15, at 10:00 a.m. at Ferguson Cemetery. Reverend Dan Compton and Reverend Mark Wakefield officiating, with Elliott Funeral Home assisting the family.
He was born to Barnie and Fannie Stokes, November 20, 1931. He was a twoyear veteran and served in Korea. He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Elizabeth Stokes; both parents; sister, Bernice Carroll; and great-granddaughter, Selina Stokes.
He is survived by sons, Kenny Stokes (Cheri) and Perry Stokes (Tina); daughter, Julia Stokes Irons (Jay); grandchildren, Jesse Stokes (Ashley), Carla Stokes and fiancé Jeff Cook, and Jonah Terry; stepgrandchildren, Beth Gann (Robbie), Jared Winsted (Chassidy), Leslie Herndon (Kenny). He is also survived by three great-grandchildren and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.