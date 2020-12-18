DECATUR — CDR James Neal Bentley, United States Navy (Ret.), 76, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Born on December 06, 1944, in Atlanta, Georgia, James was the son of the late James and Louise Tyson Bentley. He graduated from Macon County High School in 1962, before graduating Auburn University in 1966, and Georgia Southwestern University in 1980 where he earned his Master’s Degree.
A combat veteran of the Vietnam War, Neal proudly enlisted in the United States Navy in December of 1966; he served active duty until 1995, was a Commissioned Ensign, and retired with the rank of Commander. Neal also served in the Naval Reserves and graduated from the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC). He proudly dedicated 32 years of service to his country and was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America. Neal also served his community as the Mayor of the city of Oglethorpe and a Chairman with the Macon County Commissioners.
He enjoyed hunting, playing golf, trap and skeet shooting, cowboy action shooting, and was an avid reader. He was a family member of the Bentley Construction Company, New York Life Insurance Agency, and Watkins Engineers and Constructors.
His greatest joy was his beloved late wife, Amanda Carter Bentley, and his children, Lisa and Jay. A man with many passions, talents and skills, he will be sorely missed by the many lives he touched throughout his time on earth.
In addition to his wife and parents, Neal was preceded in death by his son, Jay Carter Bentley.
His daughter, Lisa Bentley Herren (Clark); granddaughter, Callie Grace Herren of Decatur, Alabama; and sister, Janice B. Jones (Gary) of Americus, Georgia; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews will forever treasure his memory.
Due to Covid-19, Mr. Bentley will be privately laid to rest at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of CDR James Neal Bentley, United States Navy (Ret.) to the donor’s local veteran’s association.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
