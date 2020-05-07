ATHENS — James Nolan Hardage Sr., 88, of Athens, AL passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital.
Mr. Hardage was born on March 24, 1932 in Georgia to Paul Hardage and Adonis Powell. He retired from NASA where he was an engineer for 37 years. He loved people and never met a stranger. He was also a member of Tanner United Methodist Church. Mr. Hardage was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Jamie Meyer and sister Paula Phillips.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Hardage; one son, James N. Hardage, Jr. of Austin, TX; two daughters, Tammy Williams (Fred) of Madison, AL and Kim Hagar (Ken) of Athens, AL; eight grandchildren, Joel Meyer, Shane Meyer, Fred Williams, Jr., Marlina Williams, Amanda Williams, Madison Hardage, Abigail Hardage and Bailley Hardage; one nephew, Tim Sims and Bobby Fiveash, life long friend.
There will be a Graveside service on Saturday May 9, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Limestone Memorial Gardens with Brother Jason Greene officiating and McConnell Funeral Home directing.
