DECATUR — James Orville Collins, 70, of Decatur, Alabama, went home on August 30, 2022. Orville was born on June 26, 1952 to Gladys and Prentiss Collins. He was in the optical business for 10 years. He went on to be Minister of Education at Central Park, Pastor of Autumnwood Baptist, and Pastor of GraceLife Church. He is survived by his wife, Debbie and his son, Bart (Mary Kate); his grandchildren, (Cole, Emerson); and his sister, Linda Stewart (Ray).

