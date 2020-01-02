TRINITY
Funeral service for James Paul Morgan, age 87, of Trinity, will be Friday, January 3, 2020, 2 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greg Standridge officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Morgan who passed from this earth on December 31, 2019, at his residence, was born March 14, 1932, to Ernest Morgan and Elsie James Morgan. Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Betty Terry Morgan, one sister, and one grandchild.
Paul was the owner of Morgan Store, and also worked as a union electrician. He was a sergeant in the U. S. Army and served in the Korean War, and one of the original volunteers of the Caddo Fire Department.
He is survived by two sons, Mike Morgan (Karen) and Greg Morgan (Rhonda); one daughter, Lisa Horton (Johnny); seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Yvette Hale for her caring heart.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.