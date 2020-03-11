DECATUR — James Paul Rains, age 82, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Sunday March 8, 2020. James was born March 15, 1937 in Asbury, Alabama to the late Oshie and Odell Rains. James was a member of First Independent Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School, also worked in Children’s Church and in the bus ministry. He loved visiting the sick and visited USA Nursing Home daily for many years. He retired from Fruehauf Aluminum. Besides his parents he is also preceded in death by wife, Rose Mary Rains; brothers, Vardis Lavon Rains, Charles Freeman Rains and sister, Nilda Jean Beam.
James is survived by his wife, Carlin B. Rains; children, Jeffrey Rains (Terri Rains), Debra Moder (Bobby Moder), Angela Lee; stepsons, Gregory Watkins, Corey Lee (Katria Lee); and stepdaughter, Tonya Evans (Cedric Evans); sister, Joann Orr; grandchildren, Jasmine Yanal (Braden Yanal), Nathanael Rains (Dana Rains), Kathyn Rains, Jeremy Lee, Abigail Rains, Lexie Lee, Kanavis Lee (Joleasia Lee), DeAsia Lee, Martavius Lee, Corey Lee, Montravia Watkins, Lynden Watkins, Lynden Watkins, Gregory Watkins, Jr., Mycah Lee, Makirah Lee, Thea Yanal, Roxy Yanal, McKenzie Lee, Mason Lee, McKadi Lee and Lakyn Lee.
Visitation for James will be held today, March 11, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur. The Celebration of Life service will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Independent Methodist Church, Decatur. A graveside service will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Albertville. Serving as pallbearers are Jeff Rains, Bobby Moder, Kanavis Lee, Jeremy Lee, Nathanael Rains and Corey Lee.
Memorials may be made to your favorite mission in the name of James Paul Rains. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Rains family.
