SOMERVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for James Phillips “Phil’’ Sims, 72, will be Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Blue Springs Cemetery with Bro. Richard Richie officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Blue Springs Baptist Church.
Mr. Sims died on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 17, 1948 in Morgan County to James Aisle Sims and Ruth Pauline Phillips. He was employed as a machinist for Wolverine Tube prior to his retirement. He attended Blue Springs Baptist Church, where he loved singing in the choir. He was a member of the Flint Baptist Church. He loved his family dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Rachel Sims; son, James Ryan Sims (Gwena); sisters, Shirley Sims Shepard (Kenneth), Sylvia Sims; grandchild, Zaida Anne-Marie Sims; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brad Curbow, Cade Graves, Jeremy Holland, Cynthia Holland, Justin Ryan, Stephen Ledbetter, Phillip Clardy, Hannah Clardy and Ian Clardy.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Kaleb Holland.
