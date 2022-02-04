DECATUR — Memorial service for James “Poppy” Christian, 74, will be Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Christian died on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born April 14, 1947, in Stillwater, OK to Arthur Christian and Lottie Leora Reeder Christian. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Alvin and Edmond Christian and a sister, Charlotte Christian.
Survivors include sons, Jimmy Christian, Hartselle, Shawn Cole, Maine; daughters, Marie S. Christian, Decatur, Leora Hagemore, Decatur, Virginia Cole-Plourde, Florida; brothers, Arthur “Art” Christian, Donald Christian, Fred Christian, all of Oklahoma, Lyndal Christian, Oregon; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.