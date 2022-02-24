DECATUR — James Preston Hurst, 57, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022. He was born on March 24, 1964.
Preston Hurst was a man who never lost sight of his blessings.
Born with his father’s extraordinary work ethic and his mother’s deep compassion for people and animals, he was the Hurst family’s go-to guy for thoughtful advice. During long days at Gobble-Fite Lumber Company, where he was Vice President of Operations, he made time for all who needed him. He was never too busy to help his children, his siblings, his friends. When asked for advice on a tough situation, he gently reminded you of others struggling with heavier problems, and to never forget the many gifts that you’ve been granted.
Preston met his wife, Leigh Ann, in high school. They married soon after graduating from Auburn University, and over the next 35 years they raised the children he adored in their hometown and in the church he grew up in. Most at home in each other’s company, he and Leigh Ann spent afternoons at the Point Mallard walking trails, relished opportunities to visit their children in Nebraska and Washington, D.C., and appreciated simple, quiet evenings at home. Over the past 10 years, he found his hidden appreciation for the arts - he spent many weekends in the studio with Leigh Ann, and was a devoted assistant as they traveled to art shows across the Southeast. The secret to a healthy marriage, he taught his children, is to “never stop dating” - and he and Leigh Ann did just that.
Another of Preston’s great loves was the outdoors. He loved the peace and beauty of the wide ocean on a fishing trip; he was happy in a deer stand in the woods and at the hunting camp with friends. And he loved nothing more than to sit on the beach listening to the surf and good music, drinking Miller Lite from a bottle - always with a lime - and watching the sun set.
Preston is survived by Leigh Ann; daughter, Kathryn; son, Preston (Lisa); sisters, Margaret (Chip) Watts and Susan Salter; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Gail Hurst, and brother, Tom Hurst.
The service will be Friday, February 25, at 12:00 PM at Central United Methodist Church in Decatur with visitation to follow in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Central United Methodist Church (616 Jackson St SE, Decatur, AL 35601) or PACT, the Decatur-based child abuse prevention organization founded by his mother (www.pactfamily.org or P.O. Box 1247, Decatur, AL 35602).
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.