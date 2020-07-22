SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for James Richard Smith, 88, will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Michael Gunter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Long Acre Cemetery in Jackson County, Alabama. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Smith died on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Athens Convalescent Center. He was born February 21, 1932, in Morgan County to Benjamin Franklin Smith and Lexie Margaret Parker Smith. He was a self-employed farmer for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Betty Jean Smith.
Survivors include one sister, Lexie Knight; and two nephews, Dalton James Knight and Jonathan Andrew Knight.
