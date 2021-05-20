ATHENS — James Robert England, 54, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Athens-Limestone Hospital. He was born July 16, 1966, in Morgan County to Robert William England and Mary Magdalene Murks England.
James was a very giving, caring and loving person. He was full of energy and loved God, his family and Alabama Football with all of his heart. He was a hard worker, who specialized in construction and drywall.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and two sisters, Barbara England and Kathy Weaver.
Survivors include brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Carolyn England; three nieces; one nephew; a great-niece; a great-nephew; and several aunts and uncles.
No services are scheduled at this time but the family requests memorial donations be made to the ALS Foundation for Research.
