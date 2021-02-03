DECATUR — James Robert Ray, 84 of Decatur, passed away on January 30, 2021. A graveside service will be at 2 P.M. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville, AL, with Brother Steve Smith officiating. Due to current Covid situation there will be no visitation. The family would like to thank the staff on the 4th floor at Decatur Morgan Main Hospital for their wonderful care of our dad.
James is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Kenny) Harbin; son, Bob (Meriley) Ray; grandchildren, Julie (Mike) Burleson, Jenna (Zach) Barrett, Chase (Senecca) Smith, Ethan Ray, Aubrey Ray; great-granddaughter, Riley Burleson and brother, Paul (Pam) Ray. He also had a host of nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
Mr. Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Joan Ray; son, James Russell Ray and his parents, James A. and Lucille Ray.
Mr. Ray was born August 6, 1936. He served in the Air National Guard. James retired from South Central Bell, Pugh and Wright also the City of Decatur. Mr. Ray served proudly as an Elder at Somerville Road Church of Christ for 28 years and currently was a member at Beltline Church of Christ.
