DECATUR
James Roland Guyse, 95, of Decatur, passed away on October 18, 2019. His visitation will be on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Melody Kirby and two grandchildren, Andrea Johnson and Freddie Ledfors and several great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by the mother of his children, wife, Agnes Guyse and sons, Jimmy and Gordon Guyse.
Mr Guyse served his country during WWII in the 101st Airborne.
