HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for James “Ron” Abercrombie, 71, will be Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Hartselle City Cemetery with Bro. Harold Thompson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:30 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Abercrombie died on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at The Terrace At Priceville. He was born April 28, 1950, in Franklin County to Alvin Abercrombie and Earline Cantrell Abercrombie.
James Ron Abercrombie was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Abercrombie and survived by his wife of 43 years, Pamela Abercrombie; his daughter, Jenifer Abercrombie; his mother, Earline Abercrombie; his brother, Keith Abercrombie (Teresa); and his sister, Anne Ennis (Boyd).
An active member of the Community, Ron served the City of Hartselle for over 50 years as a part of Abercrombie Chevrolet and Owner of WQAH 105.7 Big Country Radio, and a former member and chairman of the Hartselle City School Board. In his time spent away from work and family, Ron would often be found on the water enjoying the natural beauty of the Tennessee Valley while fishing with friends. Ron was a longtime member of the Ninth Street United Methodist Church until its closing in 2017 and recently attended Central Baptist Church in Decatur.
The family would like to extend “special gratitude” to the Terrace of Priceville and Hospice of the Valley for the excellent care they provided Ron and his family at the end of his life.
Pallbearers will be Todd Thompson, Chris Bennett, Horace Hoult, Jerry Collier, Keith Abercrombie and Keith Hodge.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Carl Terry.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Hospice of the Valley or to the organization of your choice.
