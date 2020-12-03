FALKVILLE
Funeral service for James Ronnie Hightower, 71, will be Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Nathan Green officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Hightower died on Monday, November 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 8, 1949, in Morgan County to James Albert Hightower and Ruby Cole Hightower. He was a truck driver for Mayfield Trucking Company, prior to his retirement. He was extremely proud of both of his daughters, and loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren and greatgrandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Compton Hightower; two daughters, Donyale Wooten and Shannon Owens (Tommy); three grandchildren, Clint Owens (Macy), Mekenzie Smithson (Collin) and Mary Claire Wooten; and one great-grandchild, Barrett James Miller.
In lieu of flowers: family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
