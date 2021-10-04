MOUTLON — Funeral for James Dwight Sandlin, 77, of Moulton will be Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Liberty United Methodist Church, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Lynn Terry officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, October 4, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Mr. Sandlin, who died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at his residence , was born, October 8, 1943, to Virgil James Sandlin and Mae Wallace Sandlin. He was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. He loved his church and church family. He served as Sunday School teacher for many years and served on many different boards. He loved mission work and led many teams to Mexico and the American Indian reservations. He also loved sports and played baseball and football for many years. He was a huge Alabama fan. He retired from Liberty National where he served as a sales agent and as manager.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his family he loved, wife, Dorothy Sandlin; daughters, Sonja (Ronnie) Warren and Monica (Jerry) Ellis; grandchildren, Scott (Emma) Ellis, Luke (Roo) Ellis, Amber Ellis, Eric Warren, Cory Warren, and Macey (Justin) Baldwin; brothers, Glen (Margie) Sandlin and Raymond (Denice) Sandlin; and 14 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Warren, Jerry Ellis, Scott Ellis, Luke Ellis,, Cory Warren, Eric Warren.
