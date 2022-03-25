HARTSELLE — Graveside service for James Sherman Herring, 92, of Hartselle will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Basham Cemetery at 11:00 AM with Bro. Steve McCurry officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service directing.
Mr. Herring was born on February 7, 1931 to Joseph Judson Herring and Hessie Margaret Lane. He was preceded in death by his wife, Aurora M. Lawen; sons, Albert Lawen and Jimmy Lawen; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Herring; brother, Lane Herring.
Mr. Herring served in the United States Navy, the Korean War; he was a farmer and a talented musician.
He is survived by sister, Frieda Jones; son, Tony Lawen (Roselynne); daughter-in-law, Candice Lawen; daughter, Marilyn Champion; and a host of grandchildren and great-grand children.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.