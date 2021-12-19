HARTSELLE — Funeral service for James (Jim) Everette Staudt, 90, will be on December 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church, with Father Charles Merrill officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be at Hartselle City Cemetery. A rosary will be said for Jim at 12:30 p.m. at the church, and visitation at the church will be from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mr. Staudt (Jim) died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family, caregivers, and friends on Friday, December 17, 2021. He was born on November 8, 1931 in Watertown, South Dakota to Everette Matthew Staudt, and Edna Camilla Staudt. Jim and family moved from North Dakota to Alexandria, Virginia, and then on to Hartselle Alabama in 1963, where they lived for almost 6 decades. Jim loved fishing, hunting, flying, tinkering, inventing and most anything outdoors. He married his high school sweetheart, (Monica Staudt) in 1953 and they have been inseparable for over 68 years! Jim and Monica have been the absolute best example of what a truly loving marriage is all about. Over their 68 year marriage, they raised 7 children of their own, and helped raise a family village of over 70 grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was an inspiration, and the consummate Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Selfless almost to a fault, always worrying about each of us before himself. He was always there with his Love and support for the entire family. He protected and watched over each and every one of us! Jim lost his son Billy to cancer in 2015. He served as caretaker to his wife Monica who passed away due to Parkinson’s disease this past October. The tremendous grief of these losses was relieved by the Lord, who took him to heaven on Friday to be with his wife Monica, Son Billy, and all the other family that passed before him.
Well done, good and faithful servant, Go Rest High on That Mountain - Your Work on Earth is Done!! We Love You So Much PaPa! You will be so missed by so many!
He was preceded in death by his wife Monica Rose Staudt; his parents; his son, William James Staudt (Bonnie Staudt); his daughter, Connie Ann Staudt; his sister, Eleanor Darlene Staudt; his granddaughter, Angela Reneé; his great grandsons, Westin Michael Pitman and Louis Patrick Whatley.
Survivors include Sons, Robert Everette Staudt (Kristine Staudt) and Michael Patrick Staudt (Susan Staudt); Daughters, Kathleen Staudt Tankersley (the late Rex Tankersley), Pamela Staudt Pitman (Andrew Pitman), Patricia Staudt Whatley (Todd Whatley), and Tarri Staudt Drake (Doug Drake); Brother, Donald Leroy Staudt (Lila Staudt); Twenty nine grandchildren; and thirty nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Staudt, Jaxon Staudt, Jimmy Tankersley, Jerry Tankersley, Jason Pitman, Nathan Pitman, Daniel Whatley, and Clay Whatley.
Our family has been very blessed with the most amazing Caregivers that have helped us though this difficult process! We would like to thank them all for the special loving care they have given to our parents and our family! Amy Scoggins, Shelia Crauswell, Sara Rankin, Mysti Brown, Kayla Steadham and DeOslin Hackworth.
We would also like to give special thanks to Hospice of the Valley Doctors, Nurses, Caregivers, and other employees for their very compassionate support and care.
Instead of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Annuciation of the Lord Catholic Church - Adoration Chapel. https://giving.parishsoft.com/App/Giving/annunlord Select “Adoration Chapel” in the donation dropdown option field. Memo field: Adoration Chapel - (In Memory of James E. Staudt).
