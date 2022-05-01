DECATUR — James Steenson, 78, of Decatur, passed away Monday April 25, 2022 at Shepherd's Cove Hospice in Albertville, Alabama. James was born on July 16, 1943 to Ralph and Beryl Steenson.
James is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Burns Steenson; daughter, Christie Steenson Tapscott (Ken); granddaughter Bailey Tapscott Kohlenberg (Chris); great grandson, Miles Kohlenberg and great granddaughter Blair Kohlenberg; two brothers, Harold Wayne Steenson (Faye), Hal Steenson; two sisters Betty Gilchrist (Jack) Judy Dunlap (Larry).
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Johnnie Steenson and his twin William Steenson; three sisters, Jean Terry, Becky Keaton and Billie LaBudde.
James retired, after 30 years of service, from the City of Decatur Police Department Traffic Division as a Lieutenant. In honor of James' wishes no services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family request any donations to be made to Shepherds Cove Hospice Care 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951 or the Alzheimer’s or Parkinson Associations. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
